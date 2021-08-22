The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the second and final part of its interview with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who insists he will never “ditch” his old friend and former chief of staff Keith Schembri, despite his alleged attempts to cover up the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the PN’s new executive chairperson on the party’s election chances who says a part of him is faithful the party can win the next election.

Malta Today says that a banker informed Yorgen Fenech of a probe by Europol during the 17 Black hide-and-seek.

Illum says that the mayor of Marsascala has proposed a referendum on plans for a marina in the locality.

It-Torċa says that in 2021 the government will have invested in the prisons more than was invested in nine years of Nationalist government.

Il-Mument refers to the first part of an interview with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat by Times of Malta saying that Muscat has warned his predecessor not to bother him.

Kullħadd says that the Opposition is not credible when it speaks about the environment.