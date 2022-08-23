The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.
Times of Malta says 15 people were killed in traffic crashes in the first six months of the year, a figure that represents the deadliest mid-year point on Malta’s roads in more than a quarter of a century.
In another story, the newspaper says the police have questioned the director of prisons over a claim he produced a gun during an alleged dispute in Għadira on Sunday, a claim he has vehemently denied.
The Malta Independent quotes the PN’s finance spokesperson saying that everyone should be given the full cost of living adjustment increase.
L-Orizzont speaks to the chief executive of the Malta Tourism Authority who says he is working on a holistic plan for Comino.
In-Nazzjon says Culture Minister Owen Bonnici cannot continue to ignore requests to explain and publish the agreement for the use of Palazzo Vilhena.
