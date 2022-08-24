The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the Finance Minister saying that Malta is buying electricity from the European grid for more than five times the price it used to before the Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic sent prices through the roof.

In another story, the newspaper says the church will appear as an injured party in the case against a parish priest accused of misappropriating hundreds of thousands of euros in donations.

The Malta Independent quotes the Finance Minister saying that a second cola mechanism for low-income groups will be implemented.

Malta Today says 10 people have been arrested and drugs and cash were seized during police raids in Valletta and Marsa.

L-Orizzont quotes the Finance Minister saying that the plan for the restructuring of Air Malta can still be met.

In-Nazzjon says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is still dictating to Robert Abela how to lead.