The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta faces another mass exodus of foreign nurses as an Irish healthcare recruitment agency seeks to hire hundreds from the island in October.

In another story, the newspaper reports about Wednesday’s fatal accident at Mdina Road, Birkirkara, in which a 23-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a bus.

The Malta Independent says that Heritage Malta’s €50 per day catering contract at Palazzo Vilhena was for four weeks.

L-Orizzont says mayors are insisting on more enforcement on the roads.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party wanted every Maltese and Gozitan to have a better quality of life.