A 23-year-old woman has died after being hit by a bus on Mdina Road in Birkirkara at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Police said the accident at around 1pm in Mrieħel on the road which leads to Sta Venera. The victim, who is from Serbia, died on the spot. Her bag with its contents sprawled along the street could be seen on site.

She was the 18th victim of a traffic accident this year.

The bus had a severely damaged windscreen. The window of the passenger door came off after being hit by passengers during the sudden stop.

The driver was a 41-year-old Filipino.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is holding an inquiry.

The road was temporarily closed.

Malta police photo.