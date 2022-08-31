The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the police are combing through more than 200 names contained in two diaries they believe served as ledgers for suspected corruption in a driving test bribery scandal.

It also reports that the Libyan prime minister is due in Malta on Thursday for talks with the government, Talks are expected to focus on a return by Malta of seized Libyan funds.

MaltaToday says the Labour Party has denied any link to the driving test bribery scandal. A court heard on Monday that a minister and a political party had been implicated in the corruption case involving three Transport Malta officials. The minister and the political party were not identified.

The Malta Independent says a worker who was suspended in the wake of the disappearance of a resident at St Vincent de Paul home, has described an internal inquiry as a whitewash. It also says PBS has been fined for showing graphic footage of the victim of a fatal stabbing.

In-Nazzjon focuses on PN proposals to ease problems caused by e-scooters. It also says there has been total government silence on the driving tests scandal.

L-orizzont leads with comments by a Swedish researcher on her love of the Maltese language. It also reports how a Fgura home owner fell to his death while working on the roof on Tuesday.