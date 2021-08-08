The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says high-ranking police officials are looking into whether assistant commissioner Ian Abdilla should face criminal repercussions for his failure to investigate politicians exposed in the Panama Papers. In another story, the newspaper speaks to outgoing developers’ lobby boss Sandro Chetcuti who says politicians continue to regularly nag business people for donation.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the President of the Labour Party who says that the State mentioned in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry is different to the State we have today.

Malta Today and Illum report a statement by Minister Edward Zammit Lewis in which he states he will not resign and apologises for his Ġaħan quib.

It-Torċa says that Egyptian fishermen are being employed without a contract of work and paid by part of the catch.

Kullħadd says that the Authority for Social Welfare is to start using artificial intelligence to learn of problems at homes for the elderly.

Il-Mument leads with the frequent electricity cuts describing the government as ‘government of the dark’.