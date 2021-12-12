The Sunday Times of Malta publishes the contents of an ethics report which concludes that a criminal investigation should be launched into a €15,000 contract Education Minister Justyne Caruana gave her close friend Daniel Bogdanovic who lied about having done the work he was paid for.

In another story, the newspaper says MFSA’s new CEO Joseph Gavin walked out of an interview over objections to the line of questioning.

The Malta Independent says the government is ignoring requests by the Malta Police Union to discuss the right to strike.

Malta Today says the Maltese courts have ordered the extradition to Italy of a suspected smuggler.

Illum leads with a survey showing that uncontrolled construction is of most concern to Gozitans.

It-Torċa speaks to legal sources who say that Nationalist Party proposals on the Committee for Standards in Public Life are unconstitutional.

Il-Mument leads with a petition by 53 organisations calling for the Cannabis Bill to be debated again.

Kullħadd says that more than 5,000 people have changed their car to electric.