The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says police are awaiting Prime Minister Robert Abela’s approval to unlock what one source described as a “pandora’s box of sensitive information” contained within tax chief Marvin Gaerty’s government phone. In another story, the newspaper says more than 70% of the population will likely take the coronavirus vaccine, according to a survey that shows that nearly a quarter of those who remain undecided are concerned about its possible side effects.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri who says he voted for Joseph Muscat in 2017, fully aware there was corruption.

Malta Today describes 2020 as “the year of the virus”.

Likewise, its sister paper Illum, describes 2020 as “the year of the COVID”.

It-Torċa speaks to a doctor who says he believes the public should take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Il-Mument leads with a Facebook post by PN leader Bernard Grech welcoming the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Malta.

Kullħadd leads with the arrival of the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine in Malta.