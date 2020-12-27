More than 70% of the population will likely take the coronavirus vaccine, according to a survey that shows that nearly a quarter of those who remain undecided are concerned about its possible side effects.

A total of 38% of the 500 respondents said they will “definitely” take the vaccine and a further 32.8% said they are “rather likely” to take it, according to the Esprimi survey.

A total of 13.8% were undecided, 10.8% said they were unlikely to take the vaccine, while 4.6% replied with a categoric “no”.

1. How likely are people to take the vaccine:

Older people were more convinced of the benefits of the inoculation. A total of 52.1% of over 65s – considered to be among the vulnerable category due to their age – said they will definitely take the vaccine. A total of 40.5% of those aged 50-64 replied the same way.

This certainty dropped to 29.3% for the 35-49 age bracket, 33.3% for the 25-34s, and 34.7% for those aged 16-24.

Those in the 35-49 age group emerged as the most sceptical about taking the vaccine. A total of 18.3% said they are not likely or will definitely not opt for the inoculation.

2. Gender breakdown

The majority of those who were still undecided said the main reason was the possible side effects (45.2%) to the new vaccine. This was followed by concerns that the vaccine was approved too fast and that there was not enough testing (31.5%). Another 5.5% said they suffered from allergies or medical conditions and were not sure they should take it.

“We carried out this research with the aim of understanding people’s likelihood of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Esprimi’s objective is to help the authorities pinpoint the most reluctant cohorts in our population and understand their views. We can all contribute to address such a pressing issue at hand and create a new normal,” said Morgan Parnis, Esprimi CEO and founder.

3. Vaccine chart by age

The questionnaire was administered to the 500 respondents aged over 18 between December 5 and 16 – as the country was hearing that a new vaccine was round the corner.

Earlier this week Health Minister Chris Fearne announced details of the COVID-19 vaccine minutes after the European Medicines Agency approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to start across the EU.