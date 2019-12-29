The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Chris Fearne has “consistently” polled at around 65% of Labour Party members throughout the leadership race making him the clear front runner to take over as prime minister in a fortnight. In another story, the newspaper says outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat plans to publish a list of all the gifts he received during his tenure.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that while the lawyers of Yorgen Fenech, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s alleged murder mastermind, were still hoping for a pardon, they could also make a plea bargain request.

MaltaToday leads with a feature on 2019 as the year which saw the end of Joseph Muscat.

Illum says 2019 was an annus horribilis for Joseph Muscat and the Labour Party.

Kullħadd says that the average wage has surpassed €20,000 annually for the first time.

It-Torċa says that Maltese diplomats are concerned about developments in Libya.

Il-Mument says that Joseph Muscat is among the best in the world for corruption.