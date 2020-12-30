The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta dedicates its front page to COVID-19’s victims in 2020, paying tribute to the people behind the numbers.

The Malta Independent speaks to the British High Commissioner who says it is important to dispel all the Brexit myths going around.

L-Orizzont quotes GWU general secretary Josef Bugeja saying that the hospitality and aviation sectors are the most still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that personal and partisan interest came first for the Prime Minister.