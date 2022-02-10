The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a university survey which found that half of Malta’s population believe the country’s elected politicians are corrupt.

In another story, the newspaper quotes former minister Konrad Mizzi telling the Public Accounts Committee that he had only been an observer in Electrogas meetings.

The Malta Independent leads with former minister John Dalli pleading not guilty to bribery and trading in influence.

L-Orizzont says there have been 19 cases of bullying in one year.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that feasts should be celebrated in a suitable manner.