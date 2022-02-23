The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Robert Abela on Tuesday rowed back on controversial plans to develop a yacht marina in Marsascala bay.

It gives prominence to the situation in Ukraine saying Russia is facing a sanctions blitz as Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the east of the country.

The Malta Independent quotes Steward saying that there are no negotiations ongoing with the government over its concession.

Malta Today speaks to Nationalist MP Mario Galea who insists that the withdrawal of his candidacy had nothing to do with the party’s need to regenerate itself.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s approval of four new candidates for the general election.

L-Orizzont leads with the Prime Minister’s announcement that the planned controversial marina for Marsascala will not be developed.