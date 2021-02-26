The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says former minister Chris Cardona has been implicated in an aborted 2015 plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia. He has strongly denied the allegations.

The Malta Independent quotes the Prime Minister saying that the legal developments which had taken place in the past days confirmed that Malta’s institutions are functioning.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers’ Union is taking in a campaign on inclusion.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech criticising the Prime Minister for trying to take credit where he had none.