The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a reform of old rents announced by the prime minister on Saturday. It also reports how an appeals court has confirmed the responsibility of two directors of a construction company following the collapse of a wall that killed a young man.

MaltaToday says the police appear to be a step close to taking court action over alleged financial crimes made under the aegis of Nexia BT. It also says the Malta tax commissioner had issued a tax bill of €191,000 for a TV and internet company controlled by Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of a former African dictator who had several companies in Malta.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports on a discussion in the UK into whether betting companies, many based in Malta, should have their names on sport shirts. It also says that developers planning to build 71 apartments in Nadur do not own the whole site.

It-Torċa also leads with the rent reform announced by the prime minister. In another story it features the conference on national unity hosted by the President on Saturday. It quotes the president asking whether Malta is of the Maltese only, or of all those living here.

Il-Mument says supporters of minister Justyne Caruana are angry at the prime minister for having forced Caruana to resign in January, but is now defending Rosianne Cutajar. Caruana was reinstated to the cabinet a few weeks ago. The newspaper also reports that the number of people in poverty or at risk of poverty is increasing.

KullĦadd says there has been a favourable reaction in Gozo to plans for the introduction of the fast ferry shortly. It too gives prominence to the rent reform.

Illum says some members of the Cabinet are concerned about Robert Abela's reaction to the Rosianne Cutajar controversy, and how she was told to temporarily resign after a demonstration was announced.