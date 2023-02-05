The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.
The Sunday Times of Malta says a string of more than 20 robberies at residences in Gozo over recent weeks, carried out by expert gangs, has alarmed the local communities and prompted neighbours to keep a lookout for suspicious movements.
In another story, the newspaper reports court testimony from Andrea Prudente’s partner who says the couple’s planned babymoon in Malta last June morphed into a scary experience after they were told the baby was lost, ending up with the expectant mother feeling like a trapped wild animal pleading to be saved.
Malta Today says there are 87 pending inquiries on occupational deaths.
The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with a warning from the Opposition’s tourism spokesman for Malta not to become a victim of its own success.
Illum leads with an interview with the late Lino Cauchi’s brother.
It-Torċa says that without assistance to deal with energy costs, December’s inflation would have reached 12%.
