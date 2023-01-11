The following are the man stores n Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the Sion Grech murder case saying a court heard how a prison inmate had described to the police how she witnessed the murder in 2005.

In another story, the newspaper says that according to the head of the nurses union, there are two ongoing magisterial inquiries into deaths that occurred at Mate Dei Hospital and which the public is not aware of.

The Malta Independent says Doctors for Life are urging MPs to take into account recent court testimony in the Andrea Prudente case before debating the abortion bill.

Malta Today says that a manipulator who used a demon voice wreaked havoc over a mentally ill woman’s life.

Il-Mument leads with a statement that Robert Abela wants to take over the Standards Commission institution.

L-Orizzont leads with the court story where a woman recounts how she was going to be strangled by her daughter’s ex-partner.