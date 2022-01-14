The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the arraignment of Abner Aquilina, who was on Thursday evening charged with the murder of Polish Paulina Dembska.

In another story, it says that mask rules have been relaxed for those who have had the booster jab.

The Malta Independent says that Aquilina has pleaded not guilty to the rape and murder of Dembska.

L-Orizzont says Dembska’s murder was not premeditated.

In-Nazzjon says Health Minister Chris Fearne insists on retaining his campaign manager’s €700,000 contract.