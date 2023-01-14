These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a judge’s decision to sentence a man to 20 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse. The 22-year-old had claimed that a ‘demon’ was behind the abuse his girlfriend’s family was subjected to.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a decision by PN leader Bernard Grech to reshuffle his cabinet and return three members of the party’s old guard – Mario de Marco, Chris Said and Carm Mifsud Bonnici – to his frontbench.

The Malta Independent leads with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo apologising for his Manchester United gaffe, one week after he uploaded a photo of himself wearing a jacket of the football club at a game they played against local side Birkirkara FC.

The newspaper also gives prominence to NSO figures that showed a dramatic drop in property sales in December 2022 when compared to 12 months prior.

L-Orizzont leads with news of the guilty verdict and 20-year prison sentence for the man accused of raping his girlfriend’s mother. The newspaper also highlights a pledge by Anthony Agius Decelis to encourage community living rather than care homes for the elderly, where possible.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party is “in favour of life” and will advocate to protect the lives of both the mother and unborn baby. The newspaper also finds space on its front page for the 20-year jail sentence for rape and sexual abuse.