The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, who was investigating the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, travelled to London with Yorgen Fenech to watch a football match. Mr Fenech has been accused of being an accomplice in the murder. The newspaper also reports on tributes for a young university student who died in her sleep.

Maltatoday reports that lawyer Jean-Philippe Chetcuti whose law firm had its licence to sell passports suspended after a French TV report about his links with ministers, has won a court case in France demanding the full video recording showing his meeting the French TV crew. The newspaper also reports that several ministers are now saying that Joseph Muscat should have resigned immediately Yorgen Fenech was taken to court.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says minister Aaron Farrugia, responsible for planning and the environment, is to publish a register of his meetings with stakeholders.

It-Torċa quotes new minister Aaron Farrugia saying a new era has dawned for the environment and sustainable development in Malta. The newspaper also says that Neil Harrison is being mentioned as possibly becoming the new police commissioner.

Il-Mument highlights Adrian Delia's call for the new police commissioner to be appointed by a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Labour newspaper KullHadd reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela's public meeting in Gozo on Saturday. It also says that Abela's first decisions have been praised across the board.

Illum says the prime minister wanted to appoint Justyne Caruana education minister but she insisted on staying on as Gozo Minister.