The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

All national newspapers on Friday led with the arraignment of Jeremie Camilleri, who has been charged with murdering 30-year-old Pelin Kaya when he crashed his BMW while drunk and high on cocaine.

Times of Malta also speaks to the young woman’s uncle, who says that his niece felt safe in Malta.

L-Orizzont quotes the victim’s family saying that they want justice and not a vendetta.

The Malta Independent says that three months later, the minister is repeating his promise that the Fort Binġemma squatters will eventually be evicted.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Nationalist Party saying that the cost of living in Malta is rising at a higher rate than in the rest of Europe.