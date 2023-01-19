The heartbroken family of Pelin Kaya have spoken of their grief and anger after a man was charged with the 30-year-old Turkish woman's murder.

Kaya was killed on her birthday when a car driven by Jeremie Camilleri ploughed into her. as she walked along Testaferrata Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

Through a translator, her uncle Aykan Ceylan and her sister Derya Kaya issued a brief statement outside court after Camilleri denied a litany of charges.

The victim's uncle said the family was "devastated" and her parents were unable to find the strength to travel from Istanbul to Malta for the arraignment.

"I’m speaking after we have been in the same court hall as the person accused of killing our Pelin," he said.

"We are deeply hurt and we are angry about what happened. A part of us has died with Pelin."

He described his niece, an interior designer, as a "wonderful, intelligent person" who had decided to pursue her dreams and ambitions in Malta.

"Pelin's wonderful future has been taken away from her because of the atrocious events that happened on her birthday," he said.

"We cannot understand what triggered a person to commit these atrocities. We do not want revenge but we want justice and we will fight so that justice is served on Pelin’s behalf."

He thanked the Maltese people for their support and condemnation of the incident, for the prompt action of the police and the support of the Turkish embassy.

Kaya had been living in Gżira and was working with interior designer outlet Onepercent for the past year.

Video from the incident showed the BMW car, driven by a cocaine-fuelled Camilleri, ploughing into her before it crashed into a KFC outlet. She was taken to Mater Dei hospital but pronounced dead.

Camilleri was unscathed in the incident with footage showing him walking away from the scene.

As well as murder the 33-year-old French-Maltese national has been accused of attacking another woman and a man.

He is further accused of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, cocaine possession and unauthorised possession of diazepam, which is used to treat anxiety.