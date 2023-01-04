The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to the head of the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit, a chronic global medicine shortage is estimated to last another six months in Malta but there is no cause for alarm.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the death of Silvio Parnis, a former mayor and MP who died on Tuesday, aged 57.

The Malta Independent also leads with Parnis’s death. It also says that the government has refused an opposition call for Parliament’s health committee to meet to discuss the shortage of medicine in the country.

In-Nazzjon leads with the opposition’s call for the House Health Committee to meet.

L-Orizzont says that just a few days after the new waste collection schedule was launched, the indications are that the people are understanding the need to put waste in its correct bag.