The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says CCTV footage shows the 83-year-old man who has gone missing from St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly casually walked out through the main gate at 3am on Wednesday last week.

In another story, the newspaper says Health Minister Chris Fearne has ordered a review of legislation to ensure medical professionals are not stopped from saving lives.

The Malta Independent says that sea and land tragedies have claimed the lives of 50 migrants in Libya, three of whom were evacuated to Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on the debate in parliament's Standards in Public Life Committee.

L-Orizzont says that the seiche phenomenon on Thursday has nothing to do with earthquakes or climate.