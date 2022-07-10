The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says documents indicate that a Maltese passport buyer who touted himself as an “unofficial adviser” to then prime minister Joseph Muscat milked millions from the running of the hospitals’ concession, along with his family.

In another story, the newspaper says a court has ruled it is illegal for private individuals to stick notices on walls warning drivers not to park in a temporary ‘”tow-away zone” until works are carried out.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes a nurses’ union representative saying that Health Minister Chris Fearne does not respect nurses the same way he does doctors.

Malta Today says Enemalta has hit a record demand for electricity over three consecutive days.

Illum says Marsalforn in Gozo has changed to a drug- and gang-ridden place where fights are the norm.

Il-Mument says that under Robert Abela, ARMS continued to charge water and electricity in the same way it did under Joseph Muscat, stealing from the people.

It-Torċa quotes the Foreign Affairs Minister saying Malta has no intention of changing its foreign defence policy at this point.

Kullħadd says there were more resignations and divisions within the Nationalist Party in the first 100 days following the last general elections.