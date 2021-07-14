The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta has eased an outright ban on unvaccinated travellers entering the country, instead allowing them the option to undergo mandatory quarantine on arrival. In another story, it says Lovin Malta founder Christian Peregin will be stepping down from the helm of the media organisation to join the Nationalist Party in an as-yet undecided advisory role.

The Malta Independent quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying that a five-year-old who died in hospital may have head COVID-19.

Malta Today says that air strip in Gozo has been re-exhumed in a development strategy.

L-Orizzont says that although the national debt has increased, it has remained at sustainable levels.

In-Nazzjon says the Speaker on Tuesday abandoned a meeting of the standards’ committee.