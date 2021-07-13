Health Minister Chris Fearne will address a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, one day before COVID-19 vaccination is set to be made mandatory for all travellers.

No details about the press conference were made available by the Health Ministry.

Fearne, who is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive virus case, is expected to begin speaking at 2.30pm. Times of Malta will provide a stream of the press conference as well as English-language updates.

Malta is the only EU member state to make vaccination a mandatory prerequisite for entry into the country, and the decision has drawn criticism at EU level with a Commission spokesperson saying it may be discriminatory.

A legal notice that will serve as the legislative basis for that new rule had yet to be published as of the time of writing.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen considerably over the past weeks, climbing from single to triple digits in a matter of days.

As of Tuesday, Malta had 782 known active virus cases, although the number of patients in hospital is believed to be low - sources told Times of Malta that as of Monday, eight patients were in hospital, with one in intensive care.

More than 351,000 people are now fully vaccinated.