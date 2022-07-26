The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a court heard on Monday how a 28-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Marsa on Sunday evening was held by bystanders until the police arrived.

In another story, the newspaper says the police are investigating the deaths of two women after allegedly taking MDMA.

L-Orizzont also leads with the Marsa murder arraignment.

The Malta Independent says two police officers have been charged with the involuntary homicide of a man’s death in custody in 2020.

In-Nazzjon says cancer patients have been affected by the halt in operations of three machines at the Oncology Centre.