The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. A court heard that months before he was exposed as the owner of 17 Black, Fenech told his wife in an e-mail that “17 was one whole stress” and that “Electrogas was one huge mistake”. In another story, the newspaper says that according to a survey it commissioned two-thirds of Maltese say they are uncomfortable travelling due to the pandemic

The Malta Independent says the Nationalist Party is urging for a bi-partisan effort for a quick execution of the judges’ proposals in the Daphne inquiry report.

Malta Today leads with the testimony given in court on Tuesday by Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew who said that his mother did not have any sensitive data on her laptop.

L-Orizzont says the first Malta Air aircraft arrived in Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads with a meeting Opposition leader Bernard Grech had with Nationalist Party MPs and candidates.