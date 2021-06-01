The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

All newspapers in Malta say that people who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be able to download a certificate that would allow them to travel more easily, visit inoculated relatives at homes for the elderly and attend “certain activities” as from Tuesday.

In other stories, Times of Malta says former Allied Group managing director Adrian Hillman spent the weekend in prison despite being granted bail during his arraignment because no banks were open for him or any of his relatives to obtain a bank transfer.

The Malta Independent says that according to a Housing Authority study, 83% of lessees in Malta are foreigners.

L-Orizzont says there are plans for benchmark examinations to stop being held.

In-Nazzjon says Minister Carmelo Abela has not denied he had access to HSBC’s security system.