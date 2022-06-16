The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Malta’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list, one year after first being labelled an untrustworthy financial jurisdiction by the global watchdog.

In another story, the newspaper says Nationalist MP Janice Chetcuti has claimed a magistrate compared her to a "whore" after the lawyer greeted her cousin with a hug and a kiss on the cheek in the courtroom.

The Malta Independent says activists have filed a judicial protest calling for abortion not to remain a crime.

L-Orizzont reports the Prime Minister speaking on Malta’s removal from the FATF list saying that regulations have to continue to be followed.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech’s address in Parliament on changes to the IVF laws.