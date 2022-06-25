These are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday morning.

Times of Malta leads with a report on a new Housing Authority paper that warns youths are being priced out of the property market - suggesting Gozo could offer an alternative.

The paper also features a story about how criminal charges against two senior court officials over safety shortcomings will likely be dropped after an administrative fine was paid out.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the European Commission on Friday recommended war-torn Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova be formally named "candidates” for joining the EU.

In-Nazzjon runs with comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who says European Parliament president Roberta Metsola is making Malta proud.

The paper also places a court report on its front page about a disabled doctor who was awarded compensation after he was manhandled by senior Mater Dei Hospital staff.

L-orizzont leads with comments by Prime minister Robert Abela at the latest European Council meeting in Brussels this week. He is raising concerns about the sustainability of sanctions on Russia.