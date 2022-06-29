The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech are among five people to face theft charges over a phantom government job given to the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

In another story, the newspaper quotes the two operators of the Gozo fast ferry service saying the service is not financially feasible and the government must intervene to keep it afloat.

Malta Today leads with the court decision that Bank of Valletta must return the money of Gaddafi’s son to Libya.

The Malta Independent says housing prices doubled in 2022 when compared to what they were in 2013.

L-Orizzont says that the third baby is to be born through sperm donation in Malta.

In-Nazzjon recalls the Imnarja protests 40 years ago today.