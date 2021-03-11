The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the government has ordered all nonessential shops and services and schools to close amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, marking Malta’s second major shutdown a year since the pandemic hit its shores. It also reports that the highly-infectious novel coronavirus in the UK now accounts for nearly 61% of all new cases in Malta.

The Malta Independent says schools, gyms and non-essential shops are to close while travel to Gozo has been restricted.

L-Orizzont non-essential shops have been closed from Thursday.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech calling for a national health emergency to be declared.