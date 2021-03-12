The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Vince Muscat’s (il-koħħu) shocking testimony in court on Thursday during which he said that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s killers were receiving information from a former minister, former deputy police commissioner and other high-profile figures.

The Malta Independent also leads with the testimony quoting Muscat saying that he took Alfred Degiorgio to meet former minister Chris Cardona at Castille.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers’ Union wants a voice in the drawing up of a national policy on equal education.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s address in Parliament during an emergency debate on the COVID-19 situation.