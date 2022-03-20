The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a survey showing that the Labour Party would win by a majority of 55.1% if an election were held tomorrow, with the Nationalist Party obtaining 43.5%.

In another story, the newspaper says Prime Minister Robert Abela rented out his Żejtun villa to two Russian passport applicants without verifying if they really lived there.

Malta Today also leads with a survey which shows Labour having a 29,000 vote advantage over the PN.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that COVID-19 and the Ukraine war have pushed construction material up by 30%.

Illum says that with the election less than a week away, thousands of people still do not want to vote.

It-Torċa leads with a survey showing a spike in trust for Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Il-Mument leads with the PN’s vision for a better environment for the country.

Kullħadd quotes the Prime Minister saying that a new Labour government would give families with children up to €7,000 more.