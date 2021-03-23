The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with former chief of staff Keith Schembri’s fresh request for bail that will be decided on Friday. In another story, the newspaper reports the detailed account given in court on Monday by Vincent Muscat, the self-confessed killer of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying he never defended Schembri.

L-Orizzont reports killer Vince Muscat saying that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella used to go to Italy every month to meet friends.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party is committed to ensure that Malta reacquires its good reputation.