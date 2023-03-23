The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a judge has ordered the police commissioner to investigate whether author Mark Camilleri is liable to criminal action for publishing thousands of messages between Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech.

In another story, the newspaper says Malta has rescued just one migrant this year as numbers in Italy triple.

The Malta Independent also leads with the judge’s order to the police to investigate whether the publication of the Fenech-Cutajar chats breached court secrecy.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech accusing the Prime Minister of siding with criminals.

L-Orizzont says that security has increased in the streets of Valletta, especially during weekends.