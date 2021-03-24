The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio have each asked for a presidential pardon in exchange for testimony one of the brothers claims will implicate an ex-minister and a “middleman” in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. In another story, the newspaper says Malta remains on a likely collision course with Brussels over its cash-for-passports scheme, as European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said the commission is “not convinced” about recent reforms.

Malta Today also leads with the Degiorgios’ request for pardon to name a Labour minister.

The Malta Independent leads with the indictment of the Maksar brothers and associates over the Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop murders.

L-Orizzont reports on testimony given by Vincent Muscat that Chircop was killed from a distance of between one metre and a metre and a half.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that the Prime Minister has the duty to immediately explain to the nation what is happening.