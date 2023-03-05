The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta recounts the story of more than 60 people who have been bitten by the allure of cheap housing from a budding developer who in some cases sold them flats on land he did not even yet own.

In another story, the newspaper says ministers from five EU Mediterranean states (MED5) meeting in Malta emphasised the need for a hardline approach to illegal migration at a summit on Saturday.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes a former dean saying that a board of inquiry should be set up to investigate the 'sour' hospitals deal.

Illum says months have to pass before the state hospitals can be taken back by the state.

Malta Today says a new airline is being planned over fears that the European Commission will not approve state aid for Air Malta.

Il-Mument leads with a story promoting the party’s planned protest for Sunday afternoon.

It -Torċa leads with the Home Affairs Minister's speech at the MED5 meeting.

Kullħadd leads with a Eurobarometer survey on confidence in the government.