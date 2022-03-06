The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta visits and speaks to a Maltese man who has opened his Romanian hotel to hundreds of exhausted Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s invading forces.

In another story, EP President Roberta Metsola explains why she refused to shake then prime minister Joseph Muscat’s hand during the 2019 political crisis and why she would still rebuff him today.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to a Labour Party official who says he, and many others like him, will be tearing up his vote.

Malta Today leads with a survey showing that the Labour Party is ahead by 27,000 votes as political parties plateau.

It-Torċa also leads with a survey that shows the Labour Party 12.2% ahead of the Nationalist Party.

Illum says new voters are mostly worried about the environment and construction.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that a new Nationalist government would ensure the best possible conditions for Gozitan workers.

Kullħadd says Malta has implemented the Financial Action Task Force plan to be taken off the grey list.