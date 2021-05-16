The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says OPM minister Carmelo Abela is facing a fresh police investigation into claims he was one of the inside men who helped facilitate a botched heist on HSBC’s Qormi headquarters in June 2010. In another story, the newspaper says the prime minister will not settle on an election date until he takes stock of the COVID-19 situation around mid-summer, with party insiders saying the vote is not likely to happen until November at the earliest.

Malta Today also says that the police are investigating claims that Abela was an accomplice in the HSBC heist.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says independent MP Marlene Farrugia insists she remains pro-life and believes that life starts from conception but argues that decriminalisation of abortion would be a first step towards reaching true equality.

It-Torċa says that mental problems among workers are on the increase.

Il-Mument says that the Malta Films Commission is behind the rental of a Labour Party club.