Destiny Chuckunyere and her Eurovision Song Contest performance take centre stage on this Sunday’s newspapers, with a photo of the Maltese singer featuring on all front pages.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Malta lost an area the size of 250 football pitches to development over the past three years. The calculation was made by researchers using satellite imagery.

The newspaper also reports that former Progress Press managing director Adrian Hillman was arrested by police in the UK this week, ahead of his extradition. His lawyer says Hillman will not fight extradition and will be returning to Malta.

Malta Today reports that a pardon given to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma also relates to his role in an attempted hold-up of HSBC bank in 2010.

The Malta Independent writes that talks between the government and European Commission regarding state aid for Air Malta could drag on for weeks.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a call by PN MP Claudio Grech to end political tribalism, which he says is setting the country back.

Illum reports that developer Joseph Portelli is keen on developing the Rialto in Cospicua. The newspaper also writes that the government is considering buying social clubs that are currently subject to protected leases.

It-Torċa gives prominence to the struggles of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis sufferers who say they must pay around €400 a month in medicines. The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to news about a new section representing educators within the General Workers’ Union.

Il-Mument writes that the government “wasted millions” on a Ta’ Kandja shooting range that is now abandoned. The newspaper also reports that the prime minister has “abandoned” families in Nadur facing development threats.

Kullħadd leads with a report stating that an EU study found that Malta was among the member states to perform best on a series of socio-economic indicators over the past year.