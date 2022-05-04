The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a new study by Caritas found that the average family of four is spending €100 a month more on food bills than in 2020 and the elderly are facing an even higher increase.

In another story, it says that according to the WHO European Regional Obesity Report 2022, more than three-quarters of men in Malta are overweight, the highest rate in the 52 countries making up the World Health Organisation’s European region.

The Malta Independent, Malta Today and In-Nazzjon also lead with the Caritas study saying families are spending €100 more on food than in 2020.

L-Orizzont leads with a meeting the Finance Minister had with the General Workers' Union.