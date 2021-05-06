The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the police are investigating plans of a suspicious property deal involving former police superintendent Ray Aquilina, construction tycoon Joe Portelli and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. In another story, the newspaper says Family Minister Michael Falzon has admitted that a controversial multi-million euro contract to build and manage four new blocks at St Vincent de Paul Residence, signed on his watch, should have sought cabinet approval.

The Malta Independent says that four-storey apartment blocks in Xewkija have gone up for sale before the permit for their construction has been even granted.

L-Orizzont quotes the president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association saying it is better for restaurants to reopen partially than not at all.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party wants a fairer taxation system that does not discriminate against Maltese businesses.