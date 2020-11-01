The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says details of a 2010 attempted bank heist have been passed over to police by alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia hitman Vincent Muscat, including the alleged involvement of a man believed to be a former Labour politician. In another story, the newspaper says a court has ordered a man to pay the mother of his son €45,000 in backdated alimony in a landmark ruling that held he was still responsible for the child he had abandoned at just 16 months old.

Malta Today says Enemalta has lost €400,000 it was owed by a failed Indian video streaming business that has now disappeared from Malta.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the European Central Bank refused to comment on MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri Las Vegas trip with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Illum says Cabinet has approved United Nations proposals giving children new rights.

Kullħadd says that there are 3,506 residents in migrant centres.

It-Torċa speaks to educators who complained that their situation is going from bad to worse.

Il-Mument says that not all arrivals to Malta are being swabbed to test if they are positive for COVID-19.