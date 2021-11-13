The following are the main stories in Saturday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the start of criminal proceedings against John Dalli saying these were off to a false start after the prosecution raised an issue over the former European commissioner’s possible immunity from prosecution.

In another story, the newspaper says Jaiteh Lamin returned to the scene of a serious accident along with his boss whom he accuses of abandoning him on a road.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Dalli case saying this is postponed as the prosecution and defence argue about immunity.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that the police commissioner should inform the public whether Joseph Muscat is being investigated.

L-Orizzont says a European directive on decent living for workers is on the cards.