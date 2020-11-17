The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s companies will continue to run normally again despite being the subject to an investigation and a freezing order, after a court turned down an appeal against the appointment of an administrator. In another story, the newspaper says the death toll from the coronavirus in Malta reached a bleak new milestone as it passed 100.

The Malta Independent says the criminal court will now an administrator for Schembri’s companies.

In-Nazzjon also leads with a story about COVID-19’s death toll.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that the pandemic should not be politicised.