The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar is to be reprimanded by parliament following an ethics probe into her role in allegedly brokering a property deal with Yorgen Fenech, although the Opposition want her suspended from the House.

In another story, the newspaper says banking delays have left some 600 farmers waiting to get paid hundreds of thousands of euros for produce sold at the pitkalija market around three months ago.

The Malta Independent and Malta Today also lead with Cutajar saying she will be admonished but not suspended.

In-Nazzjon says Steward has admitted that the hospitals’ deal is “fraudulent and corrupt”.

L-Orizzont says that the price of 192 medicines was lowered in four years, including that of 33 in 2021.